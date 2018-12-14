Aksel Lund Svindal skied to his 36th World Cup win today in the super giant slalom at the International Ski Federation World Cup at Val Gardena in Italy – equalling the total achieved by his childhood idol, Benjamin Reich.

Only 0.02 seconds behind him, home skier Christof Innerhofer took a second place and Norway’s Kjetil Janrsud completed the podium.

The 35-year-old Norwegian - winner of two Olympic titles, five world titles and 11 World Cup globes - is now equal seventh on the all-time list of male World Cup winners.

Svindal, who has suffered numerous injuries in the past years including a broken hand one month ago, claimed he is now feeling in excellent shape.

"Physically I am feeling great," he commented.

"This is the best it has been since my crash in Kitzbuehel."

Italy has not been able to celebrate a home super-G winner at Val Gardena since 2008, but Innerhofer got very close.

The South Tyrolean is very happy with the way he is skiing at the moment, especially in super-G.

Aksel Lund Svindal en route to victory in the men's super-G FIS World Cup race in Val Gardena ©Getty Images

"I want to focus on my skiing and my technique," he said.

"In the last year I focused on the results too much, but I think if I let it go and ski well, the results will come by their own."

For third-placed Jansrud it was the 50th podium in his career and he now holds the record of nine podium finishes on the Saslong in Val Gardena together with Switzerland's Peter Müller.

"This hill has a great combination of jumps, terrain and sliding parts," he said.

"Your timing needs to be very precise, especially in super-G.

"I really enjoy skiing here."

Downhill specialist Johan Clarey produced a surprise result as he achieved the best super-G result of his career in finishing fourth out of bib number 50.

Tomorrow, a downhill is due to be held on the Saslong featuring Austria’s Max Franz and Steven Nyman of the United States, who were respectively first and second in practice yesterday.