Double Olympic champion Jade Jones upset the Chinese crowd with victory over home favourite Zongshi Luo at the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series in Wuxi.

Britain's Jones was too strong in the women's under-57 kilograms division on quarter-finals day at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic champion, ranked fourth, will now face Croatia's Marija Stetic in the semi-finals after she shocked Turkey's top seed Irem Yaman.

China still has home interest as third seed Lijun Zhou progressed by ousting Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun.

Her reward is a clash with South Korea's Ah-Reum Lee, who defeated Croatia's Nikita Glasnovic.

The lucrative competition is the richest event in World Taekwondo's portfolio of tournaments with every weight division in action today.

South Korea's top seed Tae-hun Kim eased through in the men's under-58kg division, storming past Thailand's Tawin Hanprab.

It means a semi-final with home favourite Yushuai Liang who claimed a surprise golden point win over Russia's fourth seed Mikhail Artamonov, the Rome Grand Prix champion.

The number two and three seeds will collide in the other semi-final.

South Korea's Lee Dae-hoon, left, was among the winners on quarter-finals day ©World Taekwondo

Second-ranked Jun Jang of South Korea beat another home fighter in Xiaoyi Chen while third-seed Armin Hadipour Seighalani of Iran got past Ramnarong Sawekwiharee of Thailand.

Tournament favourite and top seed Lee Dae-hoon of South Korea advanced in the men's under-68kg category.

The triple world champion saw off Bulgaria's Vladimir Dalakliev and will now face Britain's fifth seed Bradly Chinden who defeated Turkey's Hakan Recber.

Spain's Javier Perez Polo upset Chinese Taipei's third seed Yu-Jen Huang after golden point and will clash with China's second seed Shuai Zhao, who also needed golden point to beat South Korea's Dong-yun Shin.

Britain's double world champion Bianca Walkden moved on in the women's over-68kg division by seeing off home favourite Chen Li.

Her reward is a fight with Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk, who ended the hopes of another Chinese fighter in Huan Wang.

An all-American clash saw third seed Jackie Galloway defeated by compatriot Madelynn Gorman-Shore, with her prize an encounter with another Briton in Rebecca McGowan, who stunned China's second-ranked Shuyin Zheng.

In the men's under-80kg event the number one seed Maksim Khramtcov of Russia survived a scare against Uzbekistan's Nikita Rafalovich to advance after golden point, and will fight Linglong Chen of China next after his win over team-mate Ke Ren.

Azerbaijan's seventh seed Milad Beigi Harchegani remains in contention after defeating number two seed Jiannan Huang of China, and will take on third seed Hwan Namgoong of South Korea who needed golden point to beat Spain's Icaro Migel Soares after a terrific contest.

African interest was kept alive in the women's under-67kg division with Ruth Gbagbi of Ivory Coast roaring past South Korea's Hyeri Oh.

She will meet Britain's Manchester Grand Prix winner Lauren Williams who came through against American Paige McPherson.

Lauren Williams, right, beat United States fighter Paige McPherson ©World Taekwondo

China's third seed Yunfei Guo knocked out Matea Jelic of Croatia and will meet Turkey's Nur Tatar Askari, a winner over China's Mengyu Zhang.

There was a shock in the women's under-49kg as top seed So-hui Kim of South Korea was beaten by team-mate Min-Ah Ha after golden point.

Ha will face Xueqin Tan of China, a victor over South Korea's Jae-young Sim.

Third seed Bora Kang, another South Korean, beat Turkey's Napaporn Charanawat and will meet second seed Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand, a winner over China's Yuntao Wenren.

The men's over-80kg division saw In Kyo-don of South Korea given a bye as Uzbek opponent Dmitriy Shokin withdrew through injury.

In is yet to fight at the event but will now face Hongyi Sun of China, who beat Britain's Lutalo Muhammad.

South Korea's third seed Gil-young Byeon lost to Iran's Sajjad Mardani, who set up a tie with China's Zhaoxiang Song.

Song defeated Anthony Mylann Obame of Gabon in his quarter-final.

The semi-finals will take place tomorrow.