A late Mink van der Weerden goal sent The Netherlands through to the semi-finals as they broke Indian hearts with a 2-1 win over the host nation at the International Hockey Federation Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Olympic silver medallists Belgium had earlier secured their spot in the last four for the first time in their history after they overcame Germany by the same scoreline at the Kalinga Stadium.

Akashdeep Singh sent the considerable crowd inside the venue into early delirium when he put India in front 12 minutes into their eagerly-anticipated quarter-final clash with the Dutch.

Their advantage did not last long, however, as Thierry Brinkman's brilliant touch levelled the match shortly after.

Both sides wasted good chances to go in front before The Netherlands eventually did with 10 minutes to go.

A poor tackle from Chinglensana Kangujam outside of the Indian circle resulted in a penalty corner and the Dutch made no mistake as Van Der Weerden hammered a low effort into the net.

India then went in search of an equaliser but they found goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak in superb form as he denied Harmanpreet Singh's backhand strike late on.

Belgium booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals for the first time by defeating Germany ©Getty Images

The Netherlands will go on to face Australia for a place in the final.

"We didn’t get the control we really wanted, I think and it is hard playing India," said Van Der Weerden.

"They were really creative and fast and sometimes a bit unpredictable, which is one of their strengths.

"But I think we did well."

In the other quarter-final, Dieter Linnekogel put Germany ahead in the first quarter before Alexander Hendrickx equalised four minutes later.

Tom Boon scored what proved to be the match-winning goal 10 minutes from the end as he reacted quickest to prod home and send his side through to a semi-final meeting with England.

Both last four contests are scheduled to be held on Saturday (December 15) following a rest day tomorrow.