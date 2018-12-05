The top six men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance couples of the 2018-2019 International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating series will take centre stage this week when Vancouver plays host to the Final.

A total of 36 skaters/couples from nine ISU members have qualified during the six events of the series; Skate America in Everett, Skate Canada in Laval, the Grand Prix of Helsinki in Finland, the NHK Trophy in Japanese city Hiroshima, the Rostelecom Cup in Russia’s capital Moscow and Internationaux de France in Grenoble.

Reigning world champion Nathan Chen of the United States and world silver medallist Shoma Uno of Japan lead the list of qualifiers in men’s competition after striking gold in their two Grand Prix events.

Chen is also the defending ISU Grand Prix Final champion and Uno the defending silver medallist.

The former scored a season’s best 280.57 points at Skate America, while the latter posted a season’s best 277.25 at Skate Canada.

Czech Republic’s Michal Brezina, who picked up two silver medals on the circuit, returns to the Final for the first time since 2011, while Russia’s Sergei Voronov will compete in his third edition.

The two newcomers this season are South Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan, who is also the first male skater from his country to qualify for the senior Grand Prix Final, and Canada’s Keegan Messing, who replaces Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu.

Hanyu had qualified with two victories, but had to pull out due to injury.

Reigning Olympic and ISU Grand Prix Final champion Alina Zagitova of Russia headlines the women’s event and comes with a season’s best 238.43 points to Canada.

She will face Japan’s Rika Kihira, who entered the senior scene with a bang this year, winning her two Grand Prix events like Zagitova did.

The teenagers are up against world bronze medallist Satoko Miyahara of Japan and Russia’s 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who will be competing in her first Final in four years.

Contesting their first senior Grand Prix Final will be Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto and Russia’s Sofia Samodurova.