Lucas Serme is set to play second seed Ali Farag of Egypt in the next round of the Professional Squash Association's (PSA) Black Ball Squash Open in Cairo after the Frenchman won his first round tie.

Serme came back from one set down to defeat England's Joshua Masters 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 at the PSA World Tour Platinum series event at the Black Ball Sporting Club.

He is now due to face a second round tie against Farag, not only the competition's second seed but also a crowd favourite.

In other matches, wildcard Shehab Essam progressed to the next round after beating Scotland's Greg Lobban 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 11-8.

Four more Egyptian players made it through to the second round, maintaining a high level of home interest in the competition in this squash-mad country.

It took Egpyt's Mostafa Asal 89 minutes to beat compatriot Youssef Soliman and progress to the second round of the Black Ball Squash Open in Cairo ©Black Ball Squash

This includes Mostafa Asal, who endured the longest match of the day at 89 minutes to triumph against compatriot Youssef Soliman 16-14, 3-11, 11-8, 11-6.

The quickest game of the day was over in 20 minutes when New Zealand's Campbell Grayson dispatched Finland's Olli Tuominen 11-2, 11-2, 11-3.

Tomorrow is de to see the introduction of the seeded players as the second round matches take place in the Egyptian capital.

Top seed and Egyptian Mohamed Elshorbagy meets Max Lee of Hong Kong, while compatriot and third seed Tarek Momen will play Australia's Ryan Cuskelly.