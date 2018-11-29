The International Surfing Association (ISA) World Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) and Paddleboard Championship is set to move from Riyue Bay to the shores of Shenzhou Peninsula tomorrow for the last three days of competition in Wanning in China.

The sprint, distance and relay races will bring down the curtain on the event and award the points that will determine the medal positions in the team competition.

With eight of the 14 individual medals having already been awarded, the United States currently sit atop the leaderboard with 16,364 points.

They are closely followed by Australia with 16,293 points, while France, Spain and New Zealand find themselves in a close battle for third on 14,567, 14,559 and 14,556 respectively.

The SUP sprint races are scheduled for tomorrow with medals being awarded in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Defending men’s world champion Casper Steinfath will be looking to continue his reign in the discipline.

Six days of competition have already been held in Wanning ©ISA/Sean Evans

"I am excited to compete," the Dane said.

"I can feel the fire and I’m going for my fifth gold medal."

Distance races are due to take place on Saturday (December 1), while relay races and the Closing Ceremony are set to be held on Sunday (December 2).

"After an incredible start to the competition at Riyue Bay, we are excited to shift over to the pristine shores of Shenzhou Peninsula," ISA President Fernando Aguerre said.

"Dreams will be fulfilled this week, as months, or even years, of hard work, training, dedication and focus will play out on the water.

"We are proud to crown the first SUP world champions in Asia and continue taking SUP’s growth to new corners of the globe."