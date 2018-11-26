Samples of the uniform of Minsk 2019 European Games volunteers have been presented during a photo shoot in Moscow.

As reported by Belarus news agency BelTA, the photo shoot was held by People’s Artist of Russia Edgard Zapashnye, who is a star ambassador of Minsk 2019 along with his brother Askold Zapashnye.

Zapashnye described the uniform, which will also be worn by participants of the "Flame of Peace" Torch Relay, as very convenient, all-weather and high quality.

"The main symbols are Minsk 2019," he said.

"Everything is here.

"The uniform is colourful and eye-catching."

Zapashnye added: "To be part of such an event is a great honour for us.

"It was a surprise for me and my brother when we were invited to be star ambassadors."

Volunteers at the Minsk 2019 European Games will undergo special language training in preparation for the event ©Minsk 2019

The uniform has been designed Yulia Latushkina and produced by Solo-Pinsk company.

It was recently reported by BeITA that Minsk 2019 volunteers will undergo special language training in preparation for the event.

The chief executive of the European Games Organising Committee George Katulin has signed a deal with Eduard Tselyuk, the head of the Educational Technology Centre School of Foreign Languages.

The school employs more than 200 teachers and will give volunteers special courses.

They will develop a test programme to assess the foreign language skills of those wanting to become volunteers.

They will also reportedly provide glossaries for all kinds of sporting vocabulary.

Minsk 2019 is due to be held from June 21 to 30, and will feature 15 different sports and athletes from across 50 countries.

More than 4,000 are expected to take part.