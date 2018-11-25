International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has become the latest official to contribute to a Tokyo 2020 project to use recycled materials for their production of their Olympic and Paralympic Games medals.

Bach joined Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at an event billed at demonstrating the sustainability of the Games.

He contributed an old mobile phone to the project, with the device set to be recycled into one of the medals for Tokyo 2020.

The Tokyo 2020 medal project launched a nationwide collection of discarded electronic devices in April 2017.

The metals contained in the devices have since been used in the production of the medals to be awarded at Tokyo 2020.

This offered the Japanese public the chance to play a role in the preparation for the Games, as well as highlight the importance of sustainability, with the medal project a key part of the Tokyo 2020 engagement and sustainability programmes.

The project is being supported by the Japanese mobile phone operator NTT DOCOMO, the Japan Environmental Sanitation Center, Japan’s Ministry of the Environment and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

In addition of members of the public, several athletes and sporting officials have been among those to contribute to the initiative.

Organisers received their first consignments of gold, silver and bronze last month.

Their target of 2,700 kilograms of bronze has already been achieved, while a total of 16.5kg of gold has been collected, representing 54.5 percent of the target.

A further 1,800kg of silver has been recovered, representing 43.9 per cent of the targeted amount.

Organisers are confident the remaining metal will be collected between by next March based on the success of the project so far and the monthly increase in collection rates.

Medal designs are expected to be unveiled next year.

Thomas Bach took part in a question and answer session at the OCA Athletes' Forum ©IOC

Bach and Governor Koike were claimed to have also discussed their "close cooperation" in preparation for the Games, including initiatives run by the Japanese capital to secure volunteers.

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government aim is to have 30,000 volunteers, who would work at locations including airports and railway stations in Tokyo, to help visitors attending the Games.

The role is different to Games volunteer, however, which sees those fulfilling the role more involved at sporting venues and closer to the action.

Local reports claimed earlier this month that 16,000 had signed up, with the suggestion the city could miss their target of having 30,000 volunteers by December 5.

Games volunteer applications were reported to be more popular with a total of 50,000 having been claimed earlier this month, about 65 per cent of an 80,000 target.

Bach also attended a meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Athletes’ Forum at the Japanese National Training Centre.

According to the IOC, he was asked questions by athletes at the meeting and urged them as the "legitimate voice of the athletes" to make their views known at every level of the organisation and in society.

The events took place prior to the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly, which is set to take place here on Wednesday and Thursday (November 28 and 29).