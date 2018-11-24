Olympic shooter Sneh Rajyalaxmi Rana will represent Nepal at the third edition of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Asian Athletes’ Forum which started in Tokyo today.

The event will take place at the National Training Centre in Japanese capital Tokyo, the host city of the 2020 Olympic and Parlympic Games, today and tomorrow.

Two athlete representatives, one female and one male, will be invited from each member National Olympic Committee (NOC) Athlete Commission to attend, and will be funded by Olympic Solidarity.

Rana competed at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the 10 metre air rifle event and will be joined by basketball player Ashish Maharjan as the representatives of Nepal.

Two representatives will attend the OCA Athletes' Forum on behalf of the Nepal National Olympic Committee ©Nepal NOC

"This is a great opportunity to grasp knowledge about the different techniques for your respective sports and share these experiences afterwards," said Nepal Olympic Committee President Jeevan Ram Shrestha.

Shrestha spoke at a farewell ceremony which was attended by the Nepal Olympic Committee treasurer Ratan Bahadur Tandon and executive member Nilendra Raj Shrestha.

The OCA Asian Athletes’ Forum forms a link between the International Olympic Committee International Athletes’ Forum and Asian National Olympic Committees.

The Asian Athletes’ Forum will discuss international issues and aims to ensure the same level of support for athletes across all five Olympic continents.