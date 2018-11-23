Croatia have a 2-0 lead over the reigning champions France after Borna Coric and Marin Cilic won their singles rubbers in Lille today.

In the first rubber, Coric overcame France’s Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 on the indoor clay surface at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

After an 11 minute opening game, Coric won 15 straight points to overturn Chardy’s 40-0 lead and help him take the first set.

Despite Chardy’s 14 aces, the French player only had two break point opportunities and was unable to convert either.

The 23-year-old Croatian had far more break point chances but only managed to convert four of the 13 available.

What a start for Croatia!@cilic_marin d. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 63 75 64 to give Croatia a 2-0 lead in the #DavisCupFinal in Lille!



The world number 12 gave Croatia the perfect start, before world number seven Cilic stepped onto the court to face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Formerly the world number five, Tsonga has dropped to number 256 in the world after a year of injury woes.

After two hours and 22 minutes, Cilic took the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 as Croatia doubled their advantage and moved to the brink of clinching the Davis Cup crown.

The pressure turns to France’s doubles pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in tomorrow’s third rubber against Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic.

This is a must win for France to stay in the hunt to retain their title.