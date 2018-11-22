On a jam-packed day of action, the gold and bronze medal matches in all weight categories have been decided as world and Olympic champions advanced at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final.

South Korea have six chances for gold on day two of the event at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with eight gold medal scheduled for tomorrow.

Three-time world champion Lee Dae-hoon represents South Korea in the men’s under-68 kilograms final as he faces compatriot Kim Seok-bae for the title.

Stepping up to the men’s under-80kg event, Russia’s former world champion Maksim Khramtcov competes against Norway’s Richard Andre Ordemann.

Olympic champion Kim So-hui of South Korea qualified for the women’s under-49kg gold medal match, where she will face Thailand’s Olympic bronze medallist Panipak Wongpattankit.

South Korea's Kim So-hui won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

In a rematch of the Manchester Grand Prix final, Britain’s Bianca Walkden will be looking for revenge against Olympic champion Zheng Shuyin.

The Chinese athlete won the over-67kg event against the home favourite.

Jade Jones couldn’t secure a British duo in the finals as she was defeated in the women’s under-57kg rounds.

Croatia’s world bronze medallist Nikita Glasnovic beat top seed Jones and continued that momentum to gain a place in the gold medal match.

Next up for Glasnovic will be South Korea’s former world champion Lee Ah-Reum.

In the final women’s category, South Korea’s Kim Jan-di will face Turkey’s double Olympic medallist Nur Tatar Askari in the under-67kg competition.

Elsewhere, Spain’s Jesus Tortosa Cabrera needs to beat South Korea’s Jun Jang for the men’s under-58kg title, with Russia’s Vladislav Larin taking on South Korea’s In Kyo-don in the heavyweight category.

Larin has won three men’s over-80kg Grand Prix events this year.