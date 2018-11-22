England, South Korea and hosts Australia share the lead after round one of the World Cup of Golf at the Melbourne Metropolitan Golf Club.

The opening round consisted of the fourball format, where England, South Korea and Australia managed to score ten-under-par.

They have a one-shot lead over defending champions Denmark.

Australia boast the highest ranked player of the competition in Marc Leishman, who is 21st in the world, and he partners Cameron Smith.

England’s Tyrell Hatton and Ian Poulter are drawing on Poulter’s team golf knowledge having won the Ryder Cup with Europe in September.

Hatton and Poulter have been paired with Australia in tomorrow’s second round as the format switches to alternate shot foursomes.

It's a three-way tie atop a busy leaderboard after Round 1! pic.twitter.com/UuBkDYElYw — World Cup of Golf (@WorldCupofGolf) November 22, 2018

The English pair are hoping to win a third title for their country in the event, while the South Korean duo of Kim Si-woo and An Byeong-hun are hoping to take their country’s first title.

“The win would be great because I will be even happier because it's not an individual event, it's a team event and you're playing for team South Korea,” An said.

“Team South Korea's best result is fifth so our goal definitely is to beat that.”

Defending champions Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark are only a shot behind, while Belgium and Malaysia also registered a nine under par score.

Action at the tournament continues tomorrow.