India's Prannoy Kumar, top seed in the men's competition at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Syed Modi International, was subject of a shock early exit from the competition.

With the qualification round held yesterday, the first round proper of this BWF World Tour Super 300 event got underway today at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Kumar was defeated by Malaysia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-14, 21-7 to leave the tournament in front of a disappointed home crowd.

Dwi Wardoyo is now scheduled to face another Indian player, Mithun Manjunath, in the second round.

India's Saina Newhal progressed to the second round of the BWF Syed Modi International ©Getty Images

Manjunath had triumphed against Malaysia's Panji Ahmad Maulana 21-17, 14-21, 21-19.

The home support did have something to cheer about, however, when Saina Newhal, top seed in the women's competition, beat Kate Foo Kune of Mauritius 21-10, 21-10.

Newhal has set up a second round tie against compatriot Amolika Singh Sisodiya.

Sisodiya had progressed from the qualifiers to beat Anura Prabhudesai, also of India, in three games 21-18, 12-21, 21-18.