Former world number ones Nicol David of Malaysia and Laura Massoro of England were defeated in their first games of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Hong Kong Open.

David was victor of this PSA World Tour Platinum event for 10 consecutive years starting in 2006 but was defeated in her first match this year by England's Millie Tomlinson at the Hong Kong Squash Centre.

It took five sets and Tomlinson had to overcome losing a set 11-0 before eventually winning 12-10, 0-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-6.

"I’m really happy and it’s probably my biggest win," said Tomlinson.

"It’s the first time I’ve won in the second round as well so it’s a really good feeling.

"I had nothing to lose, she is such a legend and is so used to this court.

"It always helps being the underdog because you can just go out there and enjoy it, there is no pressure on my shoulders."

England's former world number one Laura Massoro was defeated by Yathreb Adel in the second round of the PSA Hong Kong Open leaving the Egyptian to face home favourite Joey Chan next ©PSA

Tomlinson is now scheduled to face Camille Serne of France after the world number four comfortably beat Australia's Rachael Grinham 11-4, 11-6, 11-0.

Massaro exited the competition to Egypt's Yathreb Adel after four sets 11-5, 11-6, 12-14, 11-3.

Adel has set up a third round tie with home favourite Joey Chan.

In the men's competition, 2017 finalist Ali Farag of Egypt successfully began his campaign, beating France's Gregoire Marche in straight sets 11-9, 11-8, 11-4.

He is now set to play Diego Elias of Peru, who had triumphed against India's Saurav Ghosal.