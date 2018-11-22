National Olympic Committee of Solomon Island (NOCSI) President Martin Rara has declared Rennell and Bellona Province ready to host the 2018 Solomon Games scheduled to take place from November 26 to December 7.

As reported by the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation, the declaration follows the final assessment of sports venues and facilities as well as the supporting components of the Solomon Games, including transportation, accommodation, catering, protocols, medical, media, security, ceremonies, entertainment and community participation.

Rara helped carry out the assessment along with Karl Kupper, the Under Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Golden Kiloko, the chief executive of the Solomon Games Local Organising Committee.

The trio’s official report has been submitted to the Cabinet of the National Government, which will be funding the event, for deliberation.

The Solomon Games was last held in 2013 ©Wikipedia

The Organising Committee was only established in June of this year.

It has since been a race against time to ensure the event will go ahead on Rennell and Bellona, one of the nine Provinces of Solomon Islands, comprising two inhabited atolls, Rennell and Bellona, or Mu Ngava and Mu Ngiki respectively in Polynesian.

The Solomon Games were last held in 2013.

That particular edition was hosted by Central Province.