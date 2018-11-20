The qualifying round of the Badminton World Federation Syed Modi International saw eight Indian players make it into the first round in front of a home crowd.

In the men's competition, qualifiers had to play two matches to reach the first round at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Siril Verma beat compatriot Chirag Sen, 24-22, 21-18, and then fellow-Indian Kevin Arokia Walter 21-16, 21-13 to progress and set up a tie with seed number three Sameer Verma.

Harsheel Dani first defeated compatriot Hardik Makkar 21-10, 21-7 before taking on Thailand's Kantawat Leelavechabutr and winning 22-20, 21-11.

He will now play fellow countryman Ajay Jayaram in the first round.

Indonesia's Vicky Angga Saputra and Malaysia's Jia Wei Tan also qualified.

India's Siril Verma beat two compatriots to qualify for the first round of the BWF Syed Modi International ©Getty Images

It was an all Indian event in the women's qualifiers, with Amolika Singh Sisodiya beating Kanika Kanwal 21-13, 21-15 and Tanishq Mamilla Palli triumphing against Vaishnavi Kaari 21-18, 21-10.

Ritika Thaker defeated Simran Singhi 21-14, 21-16 to also progress, and Shruti Mundada quickly won against Shukla Shalini Suryakaran, 21-8, 21-5, to join Thaker in the second round.

The first round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event will take place tomorrow, where seeded players such as India's Saina Newhal and Prannoy Kumar join the competition.

The number one seed in the women's competition, PV Sindhu, withdrew before the event started to concentrate on the BWF World Tour Finals next year, while the number one seed in the men's competition, Srikanth Kidambi, withdrew due to injury.