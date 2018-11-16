Ukraine's Maryna Cherniak clinched gold on the opening day of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in The Hague.

Cherniak emerged as the winner of the women's under 48 kilogram event at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark.

She saw off competition from China's Yao Xiong in the gold medal match of the competition at the Dutch venue.

Bronze medals were secured by Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi and Japan's Aya Sakagami.

Charline van Snick triumphed in the women's 52kg division, with the Belgian coming out on top against Brazil's Eleudis Valtentim in the gold medal contest.

France's Astride Gneto earned the first bronze medal, with Hungary's Reka Pupp joining her on the final step on the podium.

Japan were able to celebrate victory in the women's 57kg competition, with Terumi Otsuji topping the standings.

She triumphed against China's Lu Tongjuan in the gold medal match.

Priscilla Gneto replicated the achievement of her sister Gneto, as she clinched a bronze medal in the event.

Panama's Miryam Roper earned the second bronze in the division.

Vasha Margvelashvili won the men's 66kg division in The Hague ©Getty Images

The men's under-60kg event saw Mongolia's Amartuvshin Dashdavaa emerge as the winner, as he overcame Japan’s Dai Aoki in the final.

Dashdavaa’s team-mate Boldbaatar Ganbat clinched the first bronze medal in the division, with France’s Romaric Wend-Yam Bouda completing the podium.

Vasha Margvelashvili triumphed in the men’s under 66kg competition, with the Georgian defeating Israel’s Baruch Shmailov in the gold medal bout.

Germany’s Sebastian Seidl and Japan’s Kiyotaka Kido won bronze.

Competition is set to continue for the next two days in The Hague.

