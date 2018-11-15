The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) International Climbing Series is set to continue as the Chinese Mountaineering Association (CMA) organise the China Open.

The competition is due to get underway tomorrow at the Guangzhou University Town Sports Centre where athletes will be competing in three disciplines.

Like other IFSC International Climbing Series events, the China Open will host boulder, lead and speed events with three rounds in each competition.

Prior to the event seeded athletes will be awarded a bye to the semi-finals.

Those in the top 10 of each category will automatically skip the first round of qualifying.

If the reigning world champion, from the 2018 Innsbruck World Championships in Austria, is for any reason not ranked in the top 10, they will also be awarded a bye.

The top two athletes from the home nation have also received a place in the semi-finals.

The CMA will make their selection ahead of the event’s start.

The winners also stand to earn €7,700 (£6,800/$8,700) if they win their event.

Sport climbing is set to make its debut on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020.