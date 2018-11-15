International Equestrian Federation (FEI) President Ingmar De Vos has been appointed as a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee to replace the late Patrick Baumann.

De Vos, a member of the International Olympic Committee, assumes the position of Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF) representative on the 12-member Executive Committee.

His appointment was confirmed at the Foundation Board meeting here today and the 55-year-old Belgian will officially take up the role on January 1.

It remains possible he could also become a member of the 38-person Foundation Board but GAISF have not yet confirmed who will be their representative on the body.

IOC Executive Board member Nenad Lalovic was appointed as a temporary replacement for Baumann on the Executive Committee until the end of the year.

The appointment of Ingmar De Vos was confirmed during the Foundation Board meeting in Baku ©ITG

Baumann, who died suddenly while attending the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, was one of five Olympic Movement representatives on the WADA Executive Committee.

One of those positions is reserved for the GAISF, which Baumann led until his shock death on October 13.

De Vos, who became an IOC member in September of last year, also replaced the Swiss official on the GAISF Council.

He joins IOC vice-president Uğur Erdener, IOC Athletes' Commission member Danka Bartekova, Association of Summer Olympic International Federations head Francesco Ricci Bitti and the Czech Republic's Jiří Kejval as the sporting representatives on the Executive Committee.

The 12-person group is split 50-50 between sport and Governments, with the public authorities having the other five slots on the body.