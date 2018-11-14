Hosts The Netherlands took two of six gold medals on offer on day one of the World Para Snowboard World Cup in Landgraaf today.

The banked slalom event is the second World Cup of the season, following last week's competition in Dubai, with Paralympic silver medallists Lisa Bunschoten and Chris Vos winning the top prizes for the host nation at SnowWorld, an indoor ski slope.

Bunschoten won the women’s lower limb two impairment race in a time of 46.68sec ahead of Canada’s Sandrine Hamel.

Hamel completed the run in 47.75 to push Bunschoten’s team-mate Renske van Beek into bronze in 48.01,

In the men’s lower limb one impairment race, Vos was also over a second ahead of his closest rival as he took gold in 43.12.

Austria’s Reinhold Schett was runner-up in 45.84secs and Croatia’s Bruno Bosnjak third in 47.01.

Elsewhere, China also had double gold success as Lu Jiangli and Sun Qi won the women’s upper limb impairment class one and men’s lower limb impairment class two events, respectively.

Lu crossed the line in 46.69 for the gold medal as compatriot Pang Qiaorong followed in 47.19 for silver with Poland’s Monika Kotzian finishing third in 50.76.

The Netherlands Chris Vos won a silver medal at Pyeongchang 2018 in snowboard cross bu triumphed at the World Para Snowboard World Cup before a home crowd in Landgraaf today ©Getty Images

Qi won his World Cup title in 40.21 as Finland’s Matti Suur-Hamari had to settle for the silver medal.

He edged Canada’s Alex Massie by 0.26 seconds after crossing the line in 41.50.

The men’s upper limb impairment class one title went to Austria’s Patrick Mayrhofer, finishing exactly a second ahead of the silver medallist Simon Patmore of Australia, who clocked 43.46.

Another Australian, Sean Pollard, won the bronze medal in 44.11.

The most dramatic win came in the women’s lower limb impairment class one as Cecile Hernandez of France took the win with over nine seconds to spare.

Her time of 46.33 dominated the event with Liu Yunhai of China taking the silver in 55.36.

Another six medals are due to be up for grabs whencompetition resumes tomorrow.