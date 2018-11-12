The Minsk 2019 Organising Committee have announced their ticket prices for the second edition of the European Games.

Prices vary from sport to sport with tickets due to be released next month.

The most expensive are for the 3x3 basketball and beach football tournaments which will cost BYN50 (£18/€21/$23).

The basketball competitions will be staged at the Palova Arena which has a capacity of 1,000 seats.

The Olympic Sports Complex will host the beach football competitions with 1,300 seats on offer.

The cheapest tickets will only set you back BYN5 (£1.80/€2.00/$2.30) and are available for a number of sports.

The 3x3 basketball events are one of the most expensive tickets at the upcoming Minsk 2019 European Games ©Getty Images

Badminton, judo, karate and sambo will all offer the cheapest seats at the Games.

The badminton tournament will be held at the Falcon Club, which has a 2,000 capacity, while the judo and karate will be staged at the Čyžoŭka-Arena.

The Čyžoŭka-Arena has a capacity of 8,800 seats allowing more people to watch the events.

Sambo will be contested at the Minsk Sports Palace.

Around 800,000 tickets are expected to be available for the Games.

"Ticket policy is aimed at making the multi-sport forum accessible for the target audience and is based on popularity of the sport, its entertainment level, the location and capacity of a sports venue, the day of the week and the time of the event, seats' location, etc," said Maxim Koshkalda, the Minsk 2019 European Games Organising Committee's Head of Marketing.

Minsk 2019 will run between June 21 and 30.