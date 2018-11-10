World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós has admitted the sport will struggle to gain a place on the Paralympic Games programme until considerable improvements are made to their classification system.

Espinós claimed, however, that he was confident Para-karate would one day feature at the Paralympics and has targeted Los Angeles 2028 for the sport's debut at the Games.

Para-karate was overlooked for inclusion at Paris 2024 by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) earlier this year.

The IPC were considering adding Para-karate as a demonstration sport at the Games in the French capital but opted not to put it forward to the next stage of the selection process in September.

Espinós told insidethegames at the Karate World Championships here, which has included the participation of a record 110 Para-athletes from 33 countries, that the WKF were fully expecting the decision from the IPC regarding Paris 2024.

He expressed his belief, though, that it could be a Paralympic sport in future, providing their classification system is developed.

"The problem that we have is the classification, which needs a lot of resources and we don’t have them," the Spaniard said.

"We still need time and work for developing the classification system.

"In terms of participation, we have been constantly improving and the number is going up and up.

"This is a good sign and there are some continental federations which are are doing the same.

"We are progressing and as soon as we are able to complete the classification developments that we have to undergo, we hope that will improve our chances of being at the Paralympics.

"We have been making good progress in terms of the relationship with the IPC compared with three, four or five years ago.

"It takes time but it will come."

Karate became a member of the IPC in 2015, allowing the WKF to pursue inclusion at Paris 2024.

The target of Los Angeles 2028 will only be feasible if karate remains an Olympic sport after Tokyo 2020, where it will make its debut on the programme.