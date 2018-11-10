The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has gathered in Cyprus for its Biannual Congress in what is the sport's 70th anniversary year.

The event - which was proceeded by two days of Executive Board meetings and has been attended by delegates from more than 80 nations, is the last Congress before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A gala dinner is also taking place as part of the Congress today, which is being attended by guests including UIPM patron and former King of Greece Constantine II, plus the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

During the Board meetings, which took place in Limassol, various decisions were made which will be announced at the Congress.

This includes the awarding of the "OLY" title to all Olympians currently serving on the Board, a World Olympians Association (WOA) initiative.

Olympians on the Executive Board were awarded with framed OLY certificates and pins ©UIPM

In all seven Olympians received a framed OLY certificate and pin from the UIPM President Klaus Schormann and vice-president Joel Bouzou, who is also the WOA President.

The OLY programme was launched by the WOA in November last year and allows all athletes who have taken part in an Olympic Games to add the OLY suffix onto their name as "recognition of an Olympian's status in society".

"We are happy to be here in Cyprus where the UIPM Congress is being hosted for the second time," Schormann said.

"It is a real honour for us to have some very special VIP dignitaries here to join us in celebration of 70 years of UIPM.

"We have a close relationship with the leadership of the Cyprus Modern Pentathlon Federation and we are grateful to them and to the Cyprus Olympic Committee for hosting this Congress in Limassol."

Tonight's gala dinner will also feature the 2018 UIPM Awards Ceremony, which recognises the best athletes and coaches from the calendar year, as well as "excellence in competition organisation".