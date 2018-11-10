By Liam Morgan at the WiZink Centre in Madrid
Karate World Championships: First day of medal action
Timeline
- 18 hours ago: Welcome to the first day of medal action at the Karate World Championships
- 16 hours ago: Full list of finals on day one of medal action
- 16 hours ago: Spain at risk of losing right to host major events, WKF President warns
- 16 hours ago: Egyptian former world champion claims day's first medal with under-68kg bronze
- 16 hours ago: Antunovic takes second over-68kg bronze to earn first World Championships medal
- 15 hours ago: Sakho secures first medal for Spain
- 15 hours ago: African champion seals bronze in women's under-68kg division
- 15 hours ago: Poorshab claims second consecutive World Championships bronze
- 15 hours ago: Aktas ends Iskau's medal dream with under-84kg bronze medal triumph
- 14 hours ago: World champion Lotfy earns under-61kg bronze
- 14 hours ago: Nishimura dominates to claim bronze - the first triumph of many for Japan?
- 14 hours ago: Five-time world champion Aghayev takes under-75kg bronze
- 14 hours ago: Chatziliadou avenges 2016 defeat to clinch over-68kg world title
- 13 hours ago: Horne dethrones reigning champion Ganjzadeh to win over-84kg title
- 13 hours ago: Zaretska beats Isaeva to win under-68kg gold medal
- 13 hours ago: Kvesic crowned world under-84kg champion after opponent unable to compete
- 13 hours ago: Prekovic maintains elimination round form to clinch world under-61kg title
- 13 hours ago: Banaszczyk upsets German favourite in under-55kg final
- 12 hours ago: Ghoncheh overcomes Busa in tense yet entertaining under-75kg final
- 12 hours ago: Bronze for Spain in opening Para karate bout
- 12 hours ago: Rebato wins all-Spanish men's intellectually impaired final
- 12 hours ago: Ebrahim claims women's visually impaired title
- 10 hours ago: Sofuoglu beats two-time world champion to clinch kata bronze
- 9 hours ago: Women's team bronze for Spain at home World Championships
- 8 hours ago: Sanchez ends Shimizu's reign of dominance with women's kata triumph
- 8 hours ago: Kiyuna seals third straight men's kata title by defeating Quintero
- 7 hours ago: Crescenzo does Italian job on Sago to secure men's under-60kg title
- 7 hours ago: Miyahara adds another gold for Japan with under-50kg success
- 7 hours ago: Dacosta holds on to clinch under-67kg title with thrilling victory
- 6 hours ago: France wrap up fourth team title with victory over Japan
- 6 hours ago: Oba produces impressive display to win men's visually impaired event
- 5 hours ago: Germany clinch last gold on opening day of finals
