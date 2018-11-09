Bill Gates has announced that he plans to join with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee to further the aims of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The American made the announcement in Tokyo and it marks the first time Gates has been involved with the Olympic Movement.

The partnership, "Our Global Goals", joins the billionaire Microsoft founder with both the Japan Sports Agency and Tokyo 2020.

Gates was joined on stage at an event by Tokyo 2020 President Yohsiro Mori and encouraged organisers and the country to do more for global development, according to Reuters.

"Countries like Japan will need to continue to invest generously, actually even more generously than they currently are," the American said.

"Today, Japan spends around three to five per cent of its aid budget on global health, so there is an opportunity to do even more.

"The sports community in Japan is fast approaching an exciting moment, as the eyes of the world will be on Tokyo as the Olympics get nearer.

"I am excited that you are using this opportunity to raise awareness and be ambassadors for a better world.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori joined Bill Gates to announce the partnership ©Getty Images

"The opportunity for Japan is, even in a time when many countries are turning inward, to continue to say that we need to help those that are not doing as well.

"Continuing to commit to the global fund, continuing to commit to increase what they are doing with vaccines and polio is also part of that.

"The whole world loves sports and we have to be creative in how we take those amazing achievements and use that to remind people that there are some who are facing big challenges."

There are 17 SDGs in all, with targets related to issues such as poverty, hunger and climate change.

Gates' speech at the event did not reveal too many details of the plans but he said the project will launch fully in 2019 during the run up to the Games.

The 63-year-old is currently the world's second richest person.