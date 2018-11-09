by James Diamond at the Sala Polivalenta Bucharest Sports Hall
World Sambo Championships: Opening Ceremony and first medal action
Timeline
- 9 hours ago: Welcome to day one
- 9 hours ago: FIAS President Shestakov hopes Russia aren't so dominant this year
- 9 hours ago: Opening Ceremony begins
- 8 hours ago: 2018 World Sambo Championships declared open
- 8 hours ago: First medal action underway
- 7 hours ago: First gold of Championships goes to Russia in women's 48kg
- 7 hours ago: Russia claim second gold in men's 52kg sport sambo class
- 7 hours ago: Russia win third gold of the night in 57kg combat sambo
- 7 hours ago: Early Russia dominance continues with women's 60kg gold
- 7 hours ago: Kazakhstan's Serikov comes from behind to win men's 68kg sport sambo gold
- 7 hours ago: Rudniev wins 74kg combat sambo gold by submission
- 6 hours ago: Hosts Romania miss out on gold in women's 72kg sport sambo
- 6 hours ago: Russia win fifth gold of the evening in men's 90kg sport sambo final
- 6 hours ago: Ukraine win final gold of the evening in men's 100kg combat sambo
- 6 hours ago: Day one ends
