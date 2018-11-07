A report has claimed that Las Vegas benefited economically and socially from hosting the World Men's Curling Championship.

The study looked at how Las Vegas benefited from the event in April in terms of the economy, tourism, event experience, media, social media, sponsorship and sport.

It claimed that the Championship created a $8.9 million (£6.8 million/€7.8 million) of direct economic impact for the American city.

A total of 74,829 spectators visited for the city for the nine-day event, with 75.2 per cent coming from overseas.

A spectator stayed for 7.1 nights on average, creating 28,745 bed nights and a spend total of $7.4 million (£5.6 million/€6.5 million), it was claimed.

Las Vegas benefited economically and socially from hosting this year's World Men's Curling Championships, an economic impact study has claimed ©Getty Images

The Global Sports Impact Event Study carried out by Sportcal, and released during the IF Forum here,reported that 95 per cent of spectators said they had had a positive experience.

There were 13 broadcasters covering the event in 47 nations and social media was used effectively with 666 posts gaining 31,818 reactions or likes.

"This study gives us an in-depth look at the level of interest our blue-ribbon Championship generates across a wide range of elements, including spectator data and media attending the event, sponsorship potential, TV exposure and social media engagement, to name but a few," Kate Caithness, President of the World Curling Federation, said.

The Championship was won by Olympic silver medallist Sweden, who beat Sweden 7-3 in the final at the Orleans Arena.