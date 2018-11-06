A host of athletes on the World Para Snowboard World Cup circuit are set to compete for the first time since the Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang when Dubai plays host to an historic event due to start tomorrow.

The event, scheduled to conclude on Thursday (November 8), will be the first winter sport competition held in Dubai.

Competition will take place at an indoor ski resort at Ski Dubai, part of the Mall of the Emirates, one of the largest shopping malls in the world.

It will open the 2018-2019 season and is the first of six World Cup events scheduled to be held during the upcoming campaign.

World Para Snowboard are hoping the event will attract a different audience to the sport.

"We are going to draw a lot people wandering around the mall doing some Christmas shopping and coming to see a Para snowboard World Cup in Dubai," said World Para Snowboard race director Ted Martin.

"It is going to be very interesting."

Lisa Bunschoten of The Netherlands is among the athletes who are set to compete at the World Cup in Dubai ©Getty Images

Paralympic snowboard cross silver medallist Lisa Bunschoten of The Netherlands is among the entrants at the World Cup.

She is joined by compatriot Chris Vos, who also claimed snowboard cross silver medal at Pyeongchang 2018.

"It is a pretty interesting track," said Martin.

"It has a little bent to it so it’s not a straight down banked slalom.

"It is going to have a curve right in the middle of it then takes us to the finish line.

"It should be an interesting test not only to the course setter but also the athletes in the World Cup."