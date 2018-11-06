Canadian ski cross racer Dave Duncan, one of three people arrested following an alleged drunken theft of a car during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, has announced his retirement.

Duncan, his wife Maja and Alpine Canada ski cross performance director were detained and kept for 24 hours after a car was stolen near to the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Village.

The 36-year-old and his wife were fined KR₩1 million (£682/$892/€781) for their role in the incident which occurred in the early hours of February 24, the day before the Closing Ceremony.

Alpine Canada suspended Duncan indefinitely earlier this year and confirmed Raine, who was also charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level of at least 0.16, three times over the legal limit in South Korea, had resigned.

Duncan has since claimed that the trio had been given authorisation to drive the vehicle, a red hummer.

In an interview with CBC, the two-time Winter X Games medallist said they thought they had permission to use the car a driver with credentials from International Olympic Committee.

The incident occurred near to the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Village ©Getty Images

"He showed us his credentials and said he was a fan of Canada and what we've done and that if we were looking for a ride home, to get in touch with him and then he'd take care of us," said Duncan.

"He escorted us out to the vehicle in question.

"We loaded in and then he led us to believe that we could take the vehicle and leave it at the Athletes' Village for collection the next day.

"There was no reason to believe we could not trust this person.

"It wasn't until we were pulled over that we found out that that vehicle was reported stolen."

Both Duncan and Raine apologised after the incident, which the skier claims will not define him or his career.