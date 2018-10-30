Former FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi has been banned for life for offences including bribery and corruption, it was announced today.

Nyantakyi, who also served as President of the Ghana Football Association, has been fined CHF 500,000 (£394,000/€441,000) by the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

He was found guilty of breaching ethics regulations on conflicts of interest, bribery and corruption and commission.

Nyantakyi quit his numerous roles in football after he was caught on camera appearing to accept a bribe.

Undercover footage shot by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas shows Nyantakyi, initially considered among the most powerful football officials in Africa, taking a cash gift of $65,000 (£48,500/€55,000) from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

The video also depicted Nyantakyi demanding other kickbacks which would be passed on to top Government officials, including the Presidency.

An investigation was launched by FIFA following the emergence of the footage.

Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas shot the footage which caught Kwesi Nyantakyi in the act ©Getty Images

FIFA confirmed today that Nyantakyi, a former Confederation of African Football first vice-president, had been banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

He was provisionally suspended in September before that sanction was extended by a further 45 days.

Nyantakyi has since been replaced on the FIFA Council by Malawi Football Association President Walter Nyamilandu, who was elected at an extraordinary CAF meeting in Egypt last month.

Nigerian Amaju Pinnick assumed the Ghanaian's role as CAF first vice-president following his resignation.

Following Nyantakyi's resignation from the GFA, the Ghanaian Government sought to disband the troubled federation but were issued with a warning from FIFA, who do not tolerate political interference in its member organisations.

It was then agreed that a "Normalisation Committee" would be set-up to replace the Executive Committee of the GFA and prevent the country being banned.