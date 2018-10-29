A workshop dedicated to Dynamic New Athletics (DNA) was held as part of the build-up to the format's debut at the Minsk 2019 European Games.

DNA will bring a new type of track and field to the second edition of the continental event in the Belarus capital.

Held over two hours, it sees teams of men and women vie for supremacy in 10 events, which organisers say embraces "the basic athletics building-blocks of running, jumping and throwing".

Disciplines include the "Track'athlon" - an athletics assault course featuring a sled run, shot put toss, standing long jump, water jump, medicine ball run and parachute run - as well as "The Hunt", a distance-medley race in which the best-performing teams in the first nine events will get a proportionate head start.

Standing-room only for the Dynamic New Athletics (DNA) workshop for coaches at the European Athletics Convention in Lausanne. Not long now till DNA’s debut at the European Games Minsk 2019! https://t.co/nWeYriUC0w

#EuropeanGames #Minsk2019 #brightyear @2EuropeanGames #DNA pic.twitter.com/LFX6ScJWFE — EurOlympic (@EOCmedia) October 26, 2018

The format was tested on September 27 at the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, which will be a key venue at the second edition of the European Games.

There was said to be "standing room only" for the workshop which took place at the European Athletics Convention in Switzerland's Olympic capital Lausanne.

The event at the Hotel Royal Savoy allowed coaches to hear about the format as the countdown to Minsk 2019, which opens on June 21, continues.

Officials including European Olympic Committees President Janez Kocijančič and European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen have already given their backing to DNA.

Its introduction comes after a low-key athletics competition at the inaugural European Games in Baku in 2015, which lacked star names and was seen as being devoid of quality.