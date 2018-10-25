Officials in Yanqing have claimed a number of promotional events will be held in the region to ramp up enthusiasm for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Yanqing is one of three key venue hubs for the Games, along with the Chinese capital and the ski resort of Zhangjiakou.

Song Haitian, deputy director of the Yanqing Winter Olympics organising office, has claimed they will turn the area into a "world famous ice and snow city".

The renovation work of Vanke Shijinglong Ski Resort, Badaling Ski Resort and the launch of Qidi Qiaobo Ice and Snow Town has been cited as a key promotional tool.

Regulations on funding for winter sport activities, and their integration with tourism, are also in the pipeline.

Yanqing officials have claimed the promotion of the Games will continue in the build-up to the event ©Getty Images

An ice sports training base being constructed in the central area of the district of Yanqing, due to play host to Alpine skiing and sliding sports at Beijing 2022 and which is located 90 kilometres from Beijing, is outlined as another vital project.

Measures to manage the legacy from the Winter Olympics, in a bid to maintain a sustainable development of regional ecology, economy and society will also be put in place, it is claimed.

Four international competitions and eight national competitions have been held in Yanqing.

That number is expected to grow to 14 by the end of this year.

Yanqing district has so far hosted 77 Winter Olympics-related lectures as well as various winter sports training courses.