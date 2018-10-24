Qatar will host the International Judo Federation (IJF) 2023 World Championships, and host city Doha will also organise the 2020 IJF Masters Championships.

An agreement was signed at the IJF Headquarters in Budapest between IJF President Marius Vizer and two representatives of the Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation - President Khalid Hamad Al Atiya and general secretary Eid Ali Almuraikhi.

Both parties agreed on a partnership for the implementation of a programme that will support the promotion and development of judo in Qatar before and during the events that they will host.

During the visit, both sides also established the basis for a fruitful collaboration to implement common sports and social projects in Yemen and other areas of concern.

IJF President Marius Vizer, right, and the President of the Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation, Khalid Hamad Al Atiya, pictured after their joint signing at the IJF HQ in Budapest ©IJF

Vizer said "It is an honour for the IJF to organise World Championships 2023 and Masters 2020 in Qatar, given that Qatar is one of the countries which contributes the most to the promotion and development of sports in their countries and also internationally.

"Qatar has made a major contribution to the international sports movement, sport being a universal value, accessible to all, and thus they support friendship and unity among the nations of the world, for peace and a better world."

It was announced before last month's IJF World Championships in Baku that the 2021 World Championships would be awarded to Vienna.

Next year's World Championships are due to take place in Tokyo.