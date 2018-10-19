Pakistan opened their bid for a third Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy title by beating South Korea in Muscat today.

Goals from Ajaz Ahmad, Umar Bhutta and captain Muhammad Rizwan Sr. gave Pakistan a 3-1 win at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex

A defensive lapse allowed South Korea to pull a goal back late in the last quarter, through Kim Hyeong-jin, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Pakistan team’s manager Hasan Sardar said his side could have scored at least two more goals today.

"We wasted a few chances in field play and also failed to convert both our penalty corners," he added.

"I am not too concerned about the penalty corners as we were trying to score field goals."

Pakistan can now look ahead to tomorrow's mouth-watering encounter with arch-rivals India, who beat them in the 2016 final.

It will be the first encounter between the two teams since India defeated Pakistan in the bronze medal match at the recent Asian Games in Indonesia.

"It is nice to start with three points," Rizwan, who was named player of the match today, said.

"Winning this match was important before we go into the game against India."

In today's other match, Malaysia made it two wins out of two with a 3-1 victory over Oman.

Firhan Ashari, Tengku Tajuddin and Faizal Saari all got their names on the scoresheet for the Malaysians.

Rashad Al Fazari had brought Oman level at 1-1 in the 34th minute but the home nation were ultimately condemned to a second defeat in as many days.

Malaysia's victory moves them to the top of the round-robin standings on six points.

India and Pakistan each have three points and currently occupy second and third place respectively.

Their match tomorrow will be preceded by Japan's clash with South Korea.