Tokyo 2020 have unveiled the competition schedule for the Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital.

Organisers have pledged to stage the "biggest and most exciting" edition of the event in two years' time.

The Games will take place between August 25 and September 6 and feature 540 events across 22 sports.

Nearly 4,500 athletes are expected, a record number.

The most popular sports have been spread out across the Games so "spectators can enjoy the dramatic highs and lows from the beginning to end", it is claimed.

Events have also been scheduled in a bid to make them "more accessible to families and a wide range of other people".

"Tokyo 2020 took a holistic approach when compiling the schedule, taking into account the athletes'

experience and well-being, technical rules and regulations of the various International Federations (IFs), gender balance, the popularity of individual sports in Japan, operational considerations, and the global TV audience," a statement said.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have approved the schedule.

Seven sports will see action a day after the Opening Ceremony on August 26 - track cycling, goalball, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing and wheelchair rugby.

Athletics will take place in the Olympic Stadium between August 28 and September 5, with boccia played between August 29 and September 5.

Triathlon will take centre stage on August 29 and 30 with the wheelchair rugby final providing an early highlight on August 30.

This marks a change to the usual schedule which normally sees team finals held towards the conclusion of the Games.

Road cycling will begin on September 1 with badminton and taekwondo, the two new sports on the Paralympic programme, taking place in week two from September 2 to 6 and September 3 to 5 respectively.

Wheelchair tennis finals will be held on September 4 and 5 with wheelchair basketball medal clashes on September 5 and 6.

The men's and women's marathons will be held on the final day of the Games.

"The schedule for 12 days of fierce competition between a record 4,400 Paralympians from around the world has been framed," said Yoshiro Mori, President of Tokyo 2020.

"Twenty-two sports are scheduled, spread in a well-balanced manner across the length of the Games, so spectators can enjoy the dramatic highs and lows from beginning to end.

"From now on, I would like people from around the world to look forward to the Games.

"We believe that watching a powerful display of sporting prowess on-site, with the high performances of Paralympians who are pushing their limits to create the drama of the Games, will be an experience that reaches many people's hearts.

The wheelchair rugby final could provide early cheer for hosts Japan, the reigning world champions ©Getty Images

"I would like to thank those who were involved over a long period of time in the coordination of the

competition schedule, including the IPC and IFs.

"Tokyo 2020 will continue to work on further preparations for the Games."

More detailed schedules are due to be released in due course with tickets going on sale in the summer of next year.

Organisers have also confirmed that marathon and triathlon races will be held early in the morning in a bid to avoid high temperatures.

The IPC approved the schedule during their sixth Project Review in Tokyo.

"The publication of the Paralympic Games sport competition schedule is a key landmark for any Organising Committee and we are delighted that Tokyo 2020 has made it available with 22 months still to go," said Xavier Gonzalez, the IPC's chief executive.

"The Paralympic Games are an event that the whole family can enjoy, and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic sport competition schedule has been designed with a family audience very much in mind.

"The vast majority of sessions are finished by 10pm each day which will enable different generations of families to attend and enjoy the terrific sporting action.

"The host nation may also enjoy some early success at the Games.

"On the first Sunday is the final of wheelchair rugby, a sport in which Japan recently won the world title.

"The dates for the finals of wheelchair tennis - a sport which Japan boasts the world's number one male and number two female players - have also been finalised.

"With the sport competition schedule now published, the public can start to plan which sports they would like to attend ahead of tickets going on sale next summer."

The full schedule can be viewed here.