FISU's International Technical Committee came to their decision at a meeting with Head of Delegations from National University Sports Federations.

Sixty countries had expressed their desire to participate in the 2019 Winter Universiade in team sports, with sides from 17 countries eventually selected by FISU.

The decision was determined by previous Universiade results obtained by national teams.

Canada, Czech Republic, Norway, China, Russia, Switzerland, Britain, United States, Japan and Italy will participate in the women's and men's curling events.