An X Games event is set to be staged in Australia for the first time this weekend with Sydney Olympic Park ready to host three days of competition.

Approximately 112 athletes are scheduled to compete in 11 medal disciplines from tomorrow through to Sunday (October 21).

The disciplines include BMX big air, BMX street, BMX dirt, skateboard big air, men's skateboard street and women's skateboard street.

Those in moto X are freestyle, best trick, best whip, step up, quarter-pipe high air and doubles.

Seven West Media struck an agreement to bring the extreme sports event to Sydney in October of last year.

X Games Sydney 2018 medals revealed by @harleydavidson! 😍🥇🥈🥉



• #xgamessydney 2018 is the 54th #XGames and first in Australia

• 11 medal disciplines will be contested

• An estimated 112 athletes will compete pic.twitter.com/Cyce7Q6a5E — X Games (@XGames) October 18, 2018

They reached the deal with international sports broadcaster ESPN, which operates the X Games.

X Games began more than 20 years ago in 1995 in Newport in Rhode Island in the United States.

There are three other events annually: a summer event in Minneapolis, a winter event in Aspen, and a mixed summer/winter event in Norway.

It is among the largest festivals in the US.

The X Games in Sydney is expected to attract up to 68,000 people.