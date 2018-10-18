The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has signed a major partnership with Japanese tyre company and worldwide Olympic sponsor Bridgestone in a deal that demonstrates the value of its new marketing relationship with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC had announced earlier this year that the Paralympic Games marketing programme will fall under tthe IOC marketing department from 2021 when all The Olympic Partners will also be sponsors of the IPC and the Paralympic Games.

The agreement is due to last until at least 2032.

Until now, the closer alignment between the two properties had resulted in a move the other way - with the German insurance brand Allianz, a long-term partner of the IPC, joining the TOP programme.

Already a worldwide Olympic partner through to 2024, having signed with the IOC in June 2014, Bridgestone now has global rights to promote and support the Paralympic Movement over the same period.

Under the deal, Bridgestone will receive global IPC rights in categories that include tyres, tyre services and selected automotive vehicle services, self-propelled bicycles, seismic isolation bearings, and a variety of building and industrial products.

Bridgestone also is a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold Partner and a partner of the Japan, Thailand and United States Paralympic teams.

Increasing its commitment to support the global Paralympic Movement aligns with the company’s "Chase Your Dream" message, which aims to encourage people to overcome obstacles and persevere in pursuit of their goals, it has been claimed by IPC President Andrew Parsons.

Bridgestone's new deal with the International Paralympic Committee is set to last until 2024, the same deal it signed with the International Olympic Committee in June 2014 ©Bridgestone

"We are absolutely delighted that Bridgestone will become the IPC’s seventh Worldwide Paralympic Partner and believe the company’s 'Chase Your Dream' message enjoys perfect synergy with the aspirations of the Paralympic Movement and the IPC," Parsons said.

"Part of the IPC’s vision relates to Para athletes achieving sporting excellence, in effect people with a disability chasing their dreams through Para sport at all levels of competition.

"By working together, I hope we can empower even more people around the world to chase their own dreams."

Bridgestone become the IPC's seventh worldwide partner joining Atos, Ottobock, Panasonic, Samsung, Toyota and Visa.

"Bridgestone is honored to become a Worldwide Paralympic Partner and further support the IPC’s important mission to create a more inclusive society through Para sport," Masaaki Tsuya, chief executive of the Bridgestone Corporation, said.

"Bridgestone is committed to improving the way people move, live, work and play, and our company’s core values of service and diversity are reflected in the Paralympic Movement.

"Together, we will celebrate the world’s most remarkable athletes and inspire people of all abilities to chase their dreams."