Disneyland Paris is set to host this year's Liebherr International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup, with 20 of the sport's top players set to take part.

It is the third time the event has been staged in the French capital.

A group of 18 players qualified for the tournament at the Disney Event Arena through the five Continental Cups played in 2018.

In addition to those qualifying from the regional competitions, France was able to select a representative and the ITTF have picked a wildcard.

France did not qualify any players from the 2018 Europe Top 16 Cup but Simon Gauzy will represent the host country with compatriot Emmanuel Lebesson chosen as the ITTF’s wild card.

China's reigning world champion and triple Olympic gold medallist Ma Long has had to withdraw from the Paris event but has been replaced by team-mate, world number five Lin Gaoyuan.

China's Fan Zhendong is the world number one and top seed ahead of the tournament ©Getty Images

The top seed is also from China, world number one Fan Zhendong, winner of the event in 2016 when it was held in Saarbrücken in Germany.

The second and third seeds are Germany’s Timo Boll and Dimitrij Ovtcharov, both previous winners of this event.

Boll won in 2002 and 2005 and has earned medals on four other occasions, including in Liège last year when he was beaten by Ovtcharov.

The world numbers three and four are joined by fellow World Cup champion, Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus, who has won the event three times in 1999, 2001 and 2009.

The players have been split into two pools and the tournament is scheduled to begin with a round-robin competition.