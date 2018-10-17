Japan plans to launch an electronic visa application system for tourists in time for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo,

The electronic system, the Japan Times reported, is intended to simplify the visa application process, reduce workload at diplomatic missions and tighten immigration control ahead of Tokyo 2020.

The initiative, due to be launched in April 2020, is also aimed at helping Japan achieve its goal of 60 million foreign visitors a year by 2030.

The number of visitors to Japan this year is expected to top 30 million for the first time.

Another tourism boost is expected next year when Japan is due to host the Rugby World Cup.

The online system will first be available to Chinese tourists for single-entry visa applications.

Chinese visitors accounted for nearly 60 per cent of all the visas issued in 2017.

Singapore citizens are issued a 90-day temporary visitor visa upon arrival in Japan.

Visitors from Malaysia, Hong Kong, South Korea and the United States are also granted visas upon arrival.

Japan has been ramping up efforts to boost tourism and tourism revenue.

From January next year, travellers leaving Japan will have to pay a departure tax of ¥1,000 (£6.80/$9.40/€7.75).

Dubbed the "sayonara tax", the levy is expected to raise about ¥43 billion (£29 milion/$38 milion/€33 million) a year.

The revenue generated could be used to boost tourism infrastructure and promote travel destinations in rural parts of Japan.

Some of the plans include free wireless internet services on public transport and introducing e-payment systems.

It will also be used for spending on global tourism campaigns.