Former World Championship-winning swimmer Filippo Magnini continues to await his fate in a doping case after judges at a hearing into the matter ruled that more time was needed to make a decision.

The 36-year-old Italian is facing an eight-year doping ban over accusations he used banned substances.

He has appeared before a court of the Italian National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO), but at the end of a four-hour hearing, judges postponed their decision until November 6.

"I simply told the truth and now I'm calm," Magnini was reported as saying by AFP on leaving the court in Rome.

"We explained everything in detail.

"I'm happy because my lawyers have managed to bring out the truth.

"Sentencing has been postponed due to the complexity of the case."

A four-year ban has also been requested for fellow Italian swimmer Michele Santucci, a relay team-mate of Magnini.

It was reported last year that both swimmers would be investigated by the NADO for "use or attempted use of doping products".

This was part of a probe into nutritionist and doctor Guido Porcellini, who has since been banned for 30 years by the NADO for distributing illegal drugs.

Filippo Magnini won 4x200m freestyle relay bronze at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

In October 2017, ANSA reported that the case surrounded the suspected traffic of anabolic steroids and other banned substances from China.

Magnini responded to the reports on Twitter at the time, saying: "I believe that the probe is an obligation linked to the criminal investigation into Porcellini.

"Investigators have already established that I had nothing to do with this case.

"Let's be clear, thanks."

Magnini won the 100 metres freestyle titles at the long-course World Championships in 2005 and 2007, with the latter victory shared alongside Brent Hayden of Canada.

He also boasts two short-course relay world titles and an Olympic bronze in the 4x200m freestyle relay from Athens 2004, as well as 17 European gold medals across long-course and short-course events.

Twenty-nine-year-old Santucci won long-course World Championship bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay in 2015.

In 2006, he won two junior world titles in relays.

Santucci was present at Magnini's hearing.

He faces his own hearing tomorrow.