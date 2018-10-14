Great Britain have leapfrogged France to win the overall 2018 International Equestrian Federation Nations Cup Eventing title after finishing second at the final leg of the season today in Boekelo in The Netherlands.

Prior to the event in the small Dutch village, France led the standings by 10 points, but a poor seventh place finish today has seen them lose the lead at the final hurdle.

It means Britain win this season's Nations League on 570 points, 30 ahead of the French, while Germany, who won this weekend's leg in Boekelo, finish third overall.

The Germans entered today's show jumping already ahead after the dressage and cross-country disciplines and they maintained their lead.

Their team of Julia Krajewski, Dirk Schrade, Christoph Wahler and Ben Leuwer finished the show-jumping with a score of 94.00, 5.90 better than Great Britain in second.

Scores of 46.60, 63.00 and 108.00 from the French riders today saw them finish way back in seventh on 217.60 overall.

Elsewhere this weekend, as the 2018 Nations League Eventing season ended, the 2018-2019 FEI Jumping World Cup season continued.

At the first event of the Western European League in Oslo, Douglas Lindelow from Sweden took the win on after an "epic" 12-rider jump off.

Riding Zacramento he took the title in the Norwegian capital after finishing the course with zero penalties, in 44.67sec, beating the Rio 2016 Olympic team champion Kevin Staut from France in the process.

"Zacramento has been in really good shape since finishing second in the Grand Prix in Brussels last month, so I came here with a great feeling and from the first day I believed we could give it a go," Lindelow said.

Australia’s Edwina Tops-Alexander finished third with a time of 45.56.

In all there were seven double-clear rounds, with Italy's Luca Moneta and Michael Cristofoletti taking fourth and fifth place.

Germany's Hans-Dieter Dreher took sixth and Ireland's Denis Lynch was seventh.

In total 13 events will make up the new season.

Following today’s win Lindelow tops the overall standings on 20 points.