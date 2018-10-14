Novak Djokovic claimed his 32nd Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Masters 1000 title with a straight sets win over Croatia's Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters.

Coric did well to save seven of Djokovic's nine break point opportunities but did not capitalise on his own chance to break the 14-time Grand Slam champion's serve.

The Serbian did not drop any of his 47 service games during the Shanghai Masters and eased past the world number 13 in one hour and 35 minutes, 6-3, 6-4.

"It's phenomenal," Djokovic said after his win at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in China.

"I'm very proud of it.

"Obviously the last three, four months have been terrific for me.

"Not many holes in the game in general, especially this week.

"Everything worked perfectly."

In addition to picking up his 72nd tour-level crown, Djokovic also took home $1,360,560 (£1,034,500/€1,176,600) in prize money.

The second seed was the world number three heading into the tournament but is set to replace Switzerland's Roger Federer in second after reaching the final.

Djokovic was guaranteed to ascend the rankings whatever the result of the final, but moves to within 35 points of the top spot.

Djokovic has a chance to end the year as the world's best if he can rack up enough points to overcome the 7,480 tally of current world number one Rafael Nadal.

In the women's game, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Kremlin Cup begins tomorrow.

The WTA Premier event in Moscow, Russia includes top names such as world number one Simona Halep of Romania.

The event is also crucial as it offers qualifying spots for two players to complete the line up for the WTA Finals in Singapore.

American world number eight Sloane Stephens has qualified alongside Japan's US Open champion Naomi Osaka for the event which takes place in the final week of the season.

Halep, Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber of Germany, Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and Madrid Open champion Petra Kvitova have also all booked their places in Singapore.

The last two positions for the Finals will go to either Karolina Pliskova, Kiki Bertens and Elina Svitolina.

Ahead of the tournament, Svitolina and Pliskova are in the qualifying spots but Bertens is ninth on the Race to Singapore Leaderboard and could close in on a qualifying spot.

Pliskova and Bertens will be looking to reach the Kremlin Cup semi-finals for a chance to gain enough points to qualify for the season finale.