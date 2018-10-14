Australia's Macey Stewart retained her madison title on the final day of action at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Adelaide.

The 22-year-old took the gold alongside her partner Georgia Baker at the Adelaide Super-Drome, as fellow Australians Cameron Scott and Alex Porter claimed the men's title.

In fact it was a good day all round for the hosts, who also won the men's keirin through Matthew Glaetzer and the women's sprint thanks to Stephanie Morton.

Across the entire Championships, with gold medals awarded in 40 different races, it was Australia and New Zealand who performed the strongest.

In winning the women's madison for the second time in a row, Stewart became the first rider to claim two Oceania titles in the event.

Alongside Baker they won Australia their third consecutive gold in the class with a score of 35 points.

Another Australian pair of Annette Edmondson and Ashlee Ankudinoff came second, two points behind, while New Zealand's Michaela Drummond and Rushlee Buchanan won bronze with 29 points.

"It feels really good, I am not in the best shape at the moment just coming back on the track after a busy year travelling and losing a bit of my track legs," Stewart said.

"The last couple of days I have been sort of feeling a lot more comfortable on my bike again which is really good for the future."

Stephanie Morton set a Championship record on her way to winning women's sprint gold ©Getty Images

In the men's event Scott and Porter dominated throughout, clocking up 47 points in all to finish 12 clear of New Zealand's Aaron Wylie and defending champion Tom Sexton.

Once again Australia and New Zealand shared the medals, with another pair from the host country taking bronze.

Godfrey Slattery and Conor Leahy came third with 31 points.

In winning the men's keirin Glaetzer won his second title of the week and his fourth in the event.

Silver and bronze went to Australia and New Zealand once again, with the 2015 champion Jacob Schmid finishing second and Sam Dakin for the kiwis third.

Yet again in the women's sprint, the podium was filled by athletes from the two countries.

Morton took the gold having set a Championship record of 10.593sec in the heats.

She beat New Zealand's Natasha Hansen in the final, who in winning the silver claimed her fifth Oceania sprint medal.

Australia picked up the bronze thanks to Kaarle McColloch, who earlier in the week won gold in the time trial and team sprint.