Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton have announced that several Olympians will be boosting their national coaching team as they gather for a training camp.

Salt Lake City 2002 Olympic silver medallist and American bobsleigh pilot Todd Hays will continue in his role as head coach of the Canadian bobsleigh programme.

The Canadian team won gold and bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games and Hays will remain in a bid to engineer further success.

He will be supported by Olympians Lyndon Rush and Tom Samuel as technical driving coaches.

Rush, a bronze medallist at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canadian city Vancouver, will continue his work with the Canadian team while Samuel has been brought in to focus on next generation athletes.

Samuel will help to bring younger athletes through to elite level.

Graham Richardson will take on a dual role in the federation as both a technical driving coach and team manager for World Cup events.

Jamie McCartney will also take the lead as technical push coach, while Olympian Morgan Alexander becomes the high performance manager for bobsleigh.

Olympians Mike Douglas and Lyndon Rush to play critical support roles in guiding bobsleigh and skeleton athletes on track to 2022.

Former Canadian slider Charles Wlodarczak heads the skeleton programme and is supported by former Olympians Sarah Reid and Mike Douglas.

"This team of coaches who have been selected to guide the programme over the next four years are proven performers both on and off the field of play," said Chris Le Bihan, Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton's high-performance director.

"They have developed through our high-performance systems both in Canada and other nations, they know what it takes to perform under the most intense pressure and they are respected internationally.

"Canada's bobsleigh and skeleton athletes are in good hands.

"We are committed to creating a culture of excellence at Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton built on trust and respect.

"Strong leadership is key to helping us achieve that goal, and I know this team of respected individuals will continue to build on the successful foundation we have in these sports by leading Canada to more medal-winning performances on the international stage."