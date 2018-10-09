Titles were claimed in rowing and sport climbing on the third day of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games as hosts Argentina broke their medal duck.

Rowing medals were earned in the city centre location in Buenos Aires, with the men’s and women’s junior pairs events taking place.

Italy are the winners of the men’s competition as their crew crossed the line in a time of 1min 30.40sec, while Romania are second in 1:30.65.

The event saw hosts Argentina secure their first medal, with their crew ending in a time of 1:30.97.

Greece triumphed in the women’s race in a time of 1:40.00, as the Czech Republic and Romania completed the podium in 1:40.09 and 1:40.29.

The first sport climbing medals at a Youth Olympic Games were also earned, as the sport prepares for its full Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Austria’s Sandra Lettner claimed the gold medal in the women’s combined event following third place finishes in both the speed and bouldering disciplines.

She finished second in the lead event, giving her a winning total of 18 points.

Slovenia’s Vita Lukan ended as the runner-up on the same score, having won the bouldering discipline, only to finish third and sixth in the lead and speed events respectively.

Laura Lammer of Austria rounded off the podium on 20 points.

She won the speed race, before ending fourth and fifth in the bouldering and lead disciplines.

The first sport climbing medals of the Games were claimed ©Getty Images

Argentina celebrated a second medal of the day as Delfina Pignatiello won silver in the women’s 800 metres freestyle swimming event.

She finished as the runner-up behind Hungary’s Ana Kesely, who touched home in 8:27.60.

Marlene Kehler of Austria took the bronze.

Tatiana Salcutan of Moldova won the women's 200m backstroke in a time of 2:10.13, edging out Canadian rival Madison Broad.

Kaylee McKeown of Australia was the recipient of the bronze medal.

Russia’s Andrei Minakov took the gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly in 51.12.

Kristof Milan of Hungary does enough for silver, while bronze goes to Federico Burdisso of Italy.

Liza Pusztai has secured gold for Hungary in the women’s sabre fencing final by winning 15-9 against Mexico’s Natalia Botello Cervantes.

South Korea’s Lee Jueun overcame Belgium’s Jolien Corteyn 15-8 in the bronze medal bout.

France’s Armand Spichiger won the men’s foil gold, following a 15-7 success over the United States’ Kenji Bravo.

Jonas Winterberg-Poulsen beat Poland’s Maciej Bem 15-13 as the Danish fencer sealed bronze.