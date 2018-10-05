South Africa's Chad Le Clos won the gold medal in the men's 200 metres butterfly event at the International Swimming Federation Swimming World Cup at the Danube Arena in Budapest.

The four-time Olympic medalist won in 1min 50.29sec, adding victory to his one in the 100m butterfly yesterday.

Other winners today included home favourite Katinka Hosszú, triumphing in the women's 400m medley in 4:23.55.

Russian Vladimir Morozov was looking for top spot in the Men’s 100m Freestyle. 😊

London 2012 Olympic medalist Ranomi Kromowijojo from The Netherlands won the gold medal in the women's 50m butterfly, beating sweden's Sarah Sjöström to do so.

Vladimir Morozov of Russia added another medal to the two already to his name from this competition.

He won the men's 100m freestyle in a time of 45.30.