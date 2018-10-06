The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) have released the game schedule for the 2018 Under-23 Baseball World Cup in Colombia.

Twelve countries will compete at the Championships, which will feature 50 games from October 19 to 28.

Group A will play their matches at the Edgar Renteria Stadium in Barranquilla, while Group B will play at the Baseball Stadium in Monteria.

The competition will start with Chinese Taipei up against Mexico in Group A, before the 2016 silver medallists Australia face the current Under-23 Pan American champions Venezuela in Group B.

In all six matches will go ahead on day one, with The Netherlands versus hosts Colombia closing proceedings on the first day.

Reigning champions Japan will begin their competition against South Africa in Group A ©WBSC

The top three teams from each group, which both feature six sides, will advance to the super round at the Edgar Renteria Stadium, while the bottom three from each will compete in a separate round to establish seventh to 12th place.

The final will then go ahead on October 28 in Barranquilla, with the bronze medal match taking place at the same venue beforehand.

"The Under-23 Baseball World Cup will be the last major opportunity to earn world rankings points and be among baseball's 12 best nations, which earns you qualification into next year's Premier12, which is baseball's first Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Qualifier," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

Last time out, Japan won the gold, with Australia taking the silver and South Korea claiming the bronze.

The full schedule for this month's event can be found here.