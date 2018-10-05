The 2018 Asian Para Games officially begins in Jakarta tomorrow, featuring 18 different sports, 43 countries and almost 3,000 athletes.

The event - which is the third edition of the Games - will serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, so head of the Indonesian Paralympic Committee Senny Marbun has said competition will be “fierce”.

“All the athletes, who will be competing at this event, will definitely want to qualify,” he said.

“Indonesian athletes are also seeking to qualify for the Tokyo event.”

Three of the sports on the programme are non-Olympic however – 10 pin bowling, chess and lawn bowls.

The home team, which consists of 296 athletes, have been preparing for the event at a national training camp in Pelatmas.

The organisers of tomorrow's Opening Ceremony say the event will be "stunning" ©Asian Para Games

They arrived in Jakarta earlier this week and were greeted by the country’s President Joko Wididdo at the Presidential palace on Tuesday (October 2).

The Games will officially begin tomorrow evening with the Opening Ceremony at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium.

The chairman of the Indonesian Para Games Organising Committee (INAPGOC) Raja Sapta Oktohari has said it will be “stunning”.

“The show will evoke different emotions, from astonished, proud and touched,” he said.

Meanwhile the President of the Asian Paralympic Committee Majid Pashed has said Jakarta is well prepared for the event.

“What the Indonesian Government and the Organising Committee did [to prepare] was great," he said.

"I think the infrastructure and the friendly city will not just be for the Games and the guests, It’s going be after that […] for the people here and the next generation as well.”

At the last Games in Incheon four years ago China topped the medals table with 174 golds, 95 silvers and 48 bronze medals.

Across the course of that Games 24 world and 121 Asian records were broken.

This year’s event will run from October 6 to 16.