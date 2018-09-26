Russian governing bodies have offered their support to Sochi potentially hosting sliding sports at the 2026 Winter Olympics as part of a bid from Turkish city Erzurum.

Erzurum Governor Seyfettin Azizoglu suggested the idea to Aleksei Erkhov as a possible option during the Russian Ambassador's visit to Turkey last week.

While any potential involvement of Sochi would prove controversial due to the doping scandal at the 2014 Olympic Games in the Russian city, the sliding centre there is the nearest to Erzurum.

Azizoglu acknowledged that the costs of building a new track would be expensive before suggesting Sochi as a possible option.

Russian Bobsleigh Federation President Alexander Zubkov has claimed the Sanki Sliding Center in Sochi would be ready to host events if required.

"The track in Sochi has a high level of international standard, so it is ready for the bobsleigh and skeleton competitions in the Olympic Games," Zubkov said, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

"Our track was recently tested and there were no complaints, representatives of most countries are ready to perform on it and have such a desire.

"For the teams of other countries that performed in Sochi, it will be pleasant to compete on this track.

"It is technical, interesting, you can show your skills on it."

Zubkov was among the Russian athletes embroiled in the doping scandal from the Olympic Games in 2014.

He was stripped of the two Olympic gold medals he claimed in bobsleigh for his role in the country's widespread doping scheme.

Russian Luge Federation President Natalia Gart has also claimed she would support involvement in Erzurum's bid, should a formal proposal be made.

Russian sliding federations have indicated they would support involvement in Ezurum's bid ©Getty Images

"This is an excellent idea, and as President of the Russian Luge Federation I support it," she said, according to Sportbox.

"Russia is a hospitable country, we are always happy to host events.

"And it is more pleasant for us to perform in our native walls.

"But, unfortunately, this question is not decided by me.

"I would hold international competitions every year in Sochi."

Sputnik has reported that no plans to co-host the Games with Russia have yet been made.

An Erzurum city spokesperson reportedly said "at the moment, there have been no requests [to Sochi] and no work has been done in that direction."

"If Erzurum wins the bid to host the Olympics, then we can discuss this question," they added.

"However, we have not made any official announcements yet, the Governor was talking only about a hypothetical possibility of such talks."

Sweden's capital Stockholm has suggested a similar proposal, where they would hold sliding sports at the existing track at Sigulda in Latvia.

Erzurum is currently one of four bids seeking to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Calgary, the 1988 Winter Olympic host city, unveiled plans earlier this month.

The Canadian effort faces a plebiscite on November 13 which could rule them out of the race should the public vote against proceeding with a bid.

Stockholm's effort is also uncertain due to a perceived lack of political support, while Italy are now proceeding with a two-way bid between Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The shortlist will be confirmed by the International Olympic Committee at its Session in Buenos Aires next month.

A host city for the 2026 Games is due to be elected next year.